The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News

Foie gras initiative: indirect counter-proposal tabled

Indirect counter-proposal to the foie gras initiative has been tabled
Indirect counter-proposal to the foie gras initiative has been tabled Keystone-SDA

The Swiss House of Representatives and the Senate have put forward an indirect counter-proposal to the popular initiative calling for a ban on the import of foie gras. They are recommending that voters reject the initiative, which was submitted in 2023, at the ballot box.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Foie gras initiative: indirect counter-proposal tabled
Listening: Foie gras initiative: indirect counter-proposal tabled
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

On Tuesday, the Senate adopted the recommendation to vote no by 28 votes to 11, with four abstentions. The House of Representatives had already decided in March to recommend that the public vote no. At the time, it did so by 105 votes to 58, with 21 abstentions.

More

Before the Senate adopted its voting recommendation, it somewhat surprisingly fell into line with the House of Representatives on the indirect counter-proposal to the popular initiative. In doing so, it resolved the final differences.

The core of the counter-proposal is that the federal government will not ban the import of foie gras into Switzerland. However, Switzerland is seeking, through new legal provisions, to ensure that, over time, less and less foie gras and other goose or duck foie gras products are consumed in Switzerland.

Join the debate:

External Content

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR