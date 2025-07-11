Swiss industry backs EU treaty package

Industry calls for "lean implementation" of the EU treaty package Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss business umbrella organisation Economiesuisse and the employers' association broadly support the package of agreements negotiated with the European Union. They say they are in favour of the least bureaucratic possible implementation in Swiss law.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Wirtschaft fordert “schlanke Umsetzung” des EU-Vertragspakets Original Read more: Wirtschaft fordert “schlanke Umsetzung” des EU-Vertragspakets

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Economiesuisse and the Swiss Employers’ Association gave their assessment of the treaty package with the European Union at a media conference in Zurich on Friday. They said the business community was positive about the foreign policy package negotiated with the EU and supported it.

+ The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained

However, the business community sees a need for adjustment in the implementation of the agreement texts into Swiss law. What is needed is “a lean and business-friendly implementation of the agreements in Swiss legislation”, the associations said.

In addition, the flexible labour market must be preserved, they said. The measures proposed by the government in the area of protection against dismissal are clearly rejected. The government is proposing improved protection against dismissal for elected employee representatives, for members of an employee pension fund body and for members of national industry boards who work under a collective labour agreement that has been declared generally binding.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch