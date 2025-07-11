The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss industry backs EU treaty package

Industry calls for "lean implementation" of the EU treaty package
Industry calls for "lean implementation" of the EU treaty package Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss industry backs EU treaty package
Listening: Swiss industry backs EU treaty package

The Swiss business umbrella organisation Economiesuisse and the employers' association broadly support the package of agreements negotiated with the European Union. They say they are in favour of the least bureaucratic possible implementation in Swiss law.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Economiesuisse and the Swiss Employers’ Association gave their assessment of the treaty package with the European Union at a media conference in Zurich on Friday. They said the business community was positive about the foreign policy package negotiated with the EU and supported it.

+ The Swiss-EU bilateral treaty updates, explained

However, the business community sees a need for adjustment in the implementation of the agreement texts into Swiss law. What is needed is “a lean and business-friendly implementation of the agreements in Swiss legislation”, the associations said.

In addition, the flexible labour market must be preserved, they said. The measures proposed by the government in the area of protection against dismissal are clearly rejected. The government is proposing improved protection against dismissal for elected employee representatives, for members of an employee pension fund body and for members of national industry boards who work under a collective labour agreement that has been declared generally binding.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
9 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How important are common resources in today’s world? 

In a globalised world, are collectively-managed land or resources – so-called commons – still relevant?

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

A bull still on the prowl above St-Aubin (NE)

More

Raging bull found in western Switzerland

This content was published on A 600kg bull that escaped in the Montalchez region of canton Neuchâtel has been found in a pen surrounded by several cows.

Read more: Raging bull found in western Switzerland
Bern chatbot wins the UN AI Award

More

Bern chatbot wins UN artificial intelligence award

This content was published on The Bern-based chatbot "Sophia" has won the United Nations' "AI for Good Impact Award 2025". The chatbot is designed to help victims of domestic violence.

Read more: Bern chatbot wins UN artificial intelligence award

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR