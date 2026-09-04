Swiss infant mortality and stillbirths on the rise

Infant mortality and stillbirths have risen compared with last year Keystone-SDA

In 2025, 274 deaths of infants under one year of age and 363 stillbirths were recorded in Switzerland. Both infant mortality and stillbirths rose compared with the previous year.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Säuglingssterblichkeit und Totgeburten gestiegen gegenüber Vorjahr Original Read more: Säuglingssterblichkeit und Totgeburten gestiegen gegenüber Vorjahr

According to a survey published on Friday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), the number of deaths in the first year of life has risen by 5.5%, from 259 to 274 cases. The number of stillbirths rose by 9.7%, from 331 to 363 cases.

The reasons for the increase cannot be determined from the available data, the FSO stated in response to an enquiry from Keystone-SDA. Possible contributing factors include the mother being of advanced age at the time of birth, as well as individual health risks or behaviours.

The FSO also points out that there can be significant fluctuations in infant mortality and stillbirths from one year to the next. This is also evident in the data collected by the FSO since 1969. Since data collection began, both rates have fallen significantly overall, despite minor upward fluctuations.

It was further stated that whether the current rise represents a short-term fluctuation or a long-term change would need to be assessed on the basis of further observations and in-depth analyses.

Infant mortality covers all deaths in the first year of life, whilst a stillbirth is defined as a baby born without signs of life, provided that either the 22nd week of pregnancy has been completed or the baby weighs at least 500 grams.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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