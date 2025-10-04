The Swiss voice in the world since 1935

Initiative wants to force Swiss government to recognise Palestine

Palestine
Tents set up by displaced Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip on September 25. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Initiative wants to force Swiss government to recognise Palestine
Listening: Initiative wants to force Swiss government to recognise Palestine

The official launch of the popular initiative “For the recognition of the State of Palestine” is due to take place in the coming weeks.

This content was published on
2 minutes
RTS

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Swiss public broadcaster RTS has obtained confirmation from several sources that the Federal Chancellery has just approved the text of the initiative and that the collection of signatures can begin this month.

A 26-member national committee comprises people from civil society, lawyers and a number of left-wing parliamentarians. The formal support of the Social Democratic and Green parties has yet to be formalised.

+ Why Switzerland doesn’t recognise Palestine as a state 

“The government is not doing its job, because Switzerland’s official position has always been the two-state solution. But the government is refusing to take the step and move towards this recognition. So the popular initiative is there to give this recognition through the Swiss democratic process,” parliamentarian Raphaël Mahaim, a member of the initiative committee, told RTS.

In concrete terms, the initiative seeks to enshrine in the constitution the obligation for the government to take this step. “If recognition of the State of Palestine is accepted by the people and the cantons, the government shall send the UN Secretary-General and the UN General Assembly a declaration to that effect within three months,” the text states.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

What difficulties did you face when renewing your identity documents abroad?

Smooth or complicated: tell us how renewing your identity documents at your Swiss consulate abroad went.

Join the discussion
10 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Do you trust that your country can withstand attacks against its democracy?

Democracies are increasingly coming under threat, both from within and without. How do your country’s institutions fare?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland will introduce a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR