Interest rates on Swiss savings accounts continue to fall

Swiss savers are having to make do with ever lower interest rates. A number of banks no longer pay any interest at all on savings accounts. The differences between the institutions are currently particularly large, according to the comparison service Moneyland.ch.

On average, adult savers still receive an interest rate of 0.11% on a Swiss savings account, Moneyland.ch found in a comparison of interest rates at 85 Swiss banks published on Thursday. This means that an average interest rate of CHF1.10 ($1.40) per year is still being paid on a balance of CHF1,000. Just six months ago, the average was 0.18%.

Savers receive the best conditions at regional banks. For example, a savings account at the Caisse d’Epargne d’Aubonne in Vaud pays an interest rate of 1%. The catch: only a maximum of CHF10,000 can be withdrawn per year without cancellation. The savings interest rates at Ersparniskasse Rüeggisberg (0.4%) and Bank EKI (0.3%) are also at the upper end.

The larger banks offer lower interest rates. Basler Kantonalbank, for example, is still at the top of the comparison list with an interest rate of 0.1%. The Raiffeisen banks, Zürcher Kantonalbank (ZKB) and the major bank UBS offer savings interest rates of 0.05%. At the lower end of the scale is PostFinance, which currently pays no interest on savings accounts for adults.

Savings interest rates have also fallen at smartphone banks, after they had advertised comparatively good conditions in the past. While Zak still offers a savings interest rate of 0.2%, the Swiss market leaders Yuh and Neon no longer offer any interest on savings balances.

