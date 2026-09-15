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More than 2,800 jobs lost in International Geneva since Trump returned to office

International Geneva: over 2,800 jobs lost since Trump took office
International Geneva: over 2,800 jobs lost since Trump took office Keystone-SDA

More than 2,800 jobs have been lost across international organisations in Geneva since Donald Trump returned to the US presidency. The foreign ministry considers this figure to be “lower than feared”.

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More than 2,800 jobs lost in International Geneva since Trump returned to office
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Keystone-SDA

According to the figures released by the ministry on Monday evening, these organisations employed 25,696 people in 2024. Upon returning to the White House in early 2025, Trump announced cuts to US funding for UN agencies and NGOs, which were followed by similar cuts from other countries.

Almost two years later, the number of jobs stands at just under 23,000. However, this figure does not include NGOs. Similarly, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have cut numerous posts, in addition to those lost at the Geneva headquarters.

Three further states have opened a mission in Geneva. The total number of international organisations now stands at 29, an increase of one.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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