International teams to measure radioactivity in Switzerland

This week, international teams in Switzerland are using helicopters to carry out joint radioactivity measurements. The aim is to quickly check a large area for radioactivity in the event of an emergency.

This exercise is organised by the Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP). Specialists from France, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Switzerland are taking part.

The aim of this training is to be equipped to provide mutual assistance across borders in the event of an incident with increased radioactivity and to be able to efficiently collate the measurement results, FOPS announced on Monday.

To measure an area aeroradiometrically, a Swiss Air Force Super Puma helicopter equipped with a special measuring device flies several times in parallel paths over a defined area at an altitude of around 90 metres. The flights take place from 8 am to 5 pm – with a lunch break from 12 pm to 1.30 pm to reduce noise pollution.

