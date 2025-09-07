Probe launched after car drives through Swiss pro-Palestine demo

Investigation opened after drive through Lausanne pro-Palestine demonstration Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss prosecutors have launched an investigation after a car drove through a crowd of people at a pro-Palestine demonstration in Lausanne, leaving two people slightly injured.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Untersuchung eröffnet nach Fahrt durch Lausanner Pro-Palästina-Demo Original Read more: Untersuchung eröffnet nach Fahrt durch Lausanner Pro-Palästina-Demo

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the driver on suspicion of endangering life.

A media spokesperson for the Lausanne city police told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday, the 56-year-old man, who lives in Lausanne, is currently available to answer questions from investigators. He will later be questioned by the public prosecutor’s office.

+ Why Switzerland doesn’t recognise Palestine as a state

The man was stopped by the police on Sunday night. This was shortly after he had made his way through the participants of a pro-Palestine demonstration in his sports car.

Overtook other vehicles

Further details of the incident, which took place on or near the Chauderon Bridge in the centre of Lausanne, emerged over the course of Sunday. There, some of the 1,500 to 2,000 participants in the pro-Palestine demonstration stopped traffic by sitting down on the road.

Numerous cars stopped, as did two public transport buses. As a video obtained by the Keystone-SDA news agency shows, the 56-year-old man from Lausanne overtook the motorcade in his sports car. When he reached the demonstrators, he slowed down and then made his way through the crowd.

More

More Foreign Affairs Tear gas and 11 arrests as pro-Palestine Zurich rally turns violent This content was published on Riots break out at unauthorised pro-Palestinian demonstration in Zurich, leading to 11 arrests. Read more: Tear gas and 11 arrests as pro-Palestine Zurich rally turns violent

Lausanne city police wrote in a statement on Sunday night that the man had disregarded police stop signals before driving across the bridge. The crowd reacted vehemently to the car and tried to stop it. The vehicle was damaged in the process. Many people were shocked.

The two slightly injured people did not require medical treatment. The demonstration was calm.

Accusation can still change

According to the Swiss Criminal Code, anyone who unscrupulously puts a person’s life in immediate danger is liable to a custodial sentence of up to five years or a monetary penalty. This is Article 129 of the Swiss Criminal Code, entitled “Endangering life”.

The media spokesperson for the Lausanne police said that the charges against the man could change in the course of the investigation.

More

More Seven arrested after second night of rioting in Swiss city This content was published on The city of Lausanne, where a teenager fleeing from the police on a stolen scooter died on Sunday morning, experienced a second night of rioting Read more: Seven arrested after second night of rioting in Swiss city

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.