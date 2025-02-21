Prices of Swiss investment properties continue to rise despite stagnating rents

Investment properties continue to rise in price despite stagnating rents Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Although rents in Switzerland stagnated or fell in the final quarter of last year, prices for investment properties continued to rise. Both apartment buildings and office properties have become more expensive.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Renditeimmobilien verteuern sich weiter trotz stagnierender Mieten Original Read more: Renditeimmobilien verteuern sich weiter trotz stagnierender Mieten

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Market rents fell compared to the previous quarter in all eight regions surveyed except the Jura, according to the analysis published on Friday by Fahrländer Partner Raumentwicklung (FPRE). Rents for new contracts for newly built apartments fell by 0.6%. In contrast, rents for older apartments remained almost stable over the same period (-0.1%).

However, a comparison of rents with the same quarter of the previous year reveals a different picture. Rents increased for new apartments (+1.4%) and older apartments (+2.7%) as well as for office space (+1.2%).

+ Home ownership in Switzerland booms while rentals stagnate

Prices for apartment buildings also went up, by 2.6% compared to the previous quarter and by 8.6% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. However, they are still 5.2% below the peak at the beginning of 2022, the real estate consultant wrote.

+ Swiss property market shows no signs of correction

Transaction prices for office properties developed similarly. These also became more expensive in the fourth quarter, namely by 3.6% compared to the previous quarter and by 7.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.