Prices of Swiss investment properties continue to rise despite stagnating rents

Although rents in Switzerland stagnated or fell in the final quarter of last year, prices for investment properties continued to rise. Both apartment buildings and office properties have become more expensive.

Market rents fell compared to the previous quarter in all eight regions surveyed except the Jura, according to the analysis published on Friday by Fahrländer Partner Raumentwicklung (FPRE). Rents for new contracts for newly built apartments fell by 0.6%. In contrast, rents for older apartments remained almost stable over the same period (-0.1%).

However, a comparison of rents with the same quarter of the previous year reveals a different picture. Rents increased for new apartments (+1.4%) and older apartments (+2.7%) as well as for office space (+1.2%).

+ Home ownership in Switzerland booms while rentals stagnate

Prices for apartment buildings also went up, by 2.6% compared to the previous quarter and by 8.6% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. However, they are still 5.2% below the peak at the beginning of 2022, the real estate consultant wrote.

+ Swiss property market shows no signs of correction

Transaction prices for office properties developed similarly. These also became more expensive in the fourth quarter, namely by 3.6% compared to the previous quarter and by 7.4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

