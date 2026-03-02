Iran war

Our coverage of the war in Iran.

More Foreign Affairs Over 4,000 Swiss travellers stranded amid conflict in Middle East This content was published on The Swiss foreign ministry has so far ruled out repatriation assistance as the airspace in the region remains closed, but says it’s looking for a solution. Read more: Over 4,000 Swiss travellers stranded amid conflict in Middle East

More War & peace Swiss stock market takes slight tumble as war in Middle East escalates This content was published on The Swiss Market Index (SMI) did not fall quite as sharply in early trading Monday as its key European counterparts. Read more: Swiss stock market takes slight tumble as war in Middle East escalates

More Best of SRG content Debate flares over Swiss protecting power mandate in Iran This content was published on Switzerland represents US interests in Iran — a long‑standing role now coming under scrutiny as tensions escalate in the Middle East. Read more: Debate flares over Swiss protecting power mandate in Iran

More Best of SRG content ‘From holiday to stress’: Swiss travellers stranded across Gulf region This content was published on Gulf states have closed their airspace as an emergency measure following strikes in Iran and retaliatory fire by the Islamic Republic. Read more: ‘From holiday to stress’: Swiss travellers stranded across Gulf region

More Foreign Affairs Swiss president ‘deeply concerned’ over escalation in Middle East This content was published on Swiss President Guy Parmelin has expressed “deep concern” over the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, “a region where I was so warmly welcomed last month”, he said. Read more: Swiss president ‘deeply concerned’ over escalation in Middle East

More Demonstrations held outside Iranian embassy in Switzerland This content was published on Around 200 people demonstrated in favour of overthrowing the Iranian regime outside the Iranian embassy in Bern on Saturday. Read more: Demonstrations held outside Iranian embassy in Switzerland

More No Swiss nationals reported injured in Iran crisis This content was published on However, several people are unable to leave the country due to air traffic restrictions. Read more: No Swiss nationals reported injured in Iran crisis

More SWISS cancels flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai This content was published on After Iran was attacked by the US and Israel on Saturday, Swiss International Airlines will no longer be flying to Israel until March 7. Read more: SWISS cancels flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai

More Swiss embassy in Iran remains operational but with reduced staff This content was published on The Swiss embassy staff has been reduced from 14 to 10 people in recent days. Read more: Swiss embassy in Iran remains operational but with reduced staff

More Swiss government advises against travelling to Israel This content was published on Following the escalation in the Middle East on Saturday night, the Swiss government advises against travelling to Israel. Read more: Swiss government advises against travelling to Israel