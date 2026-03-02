Our coverage of the war in Iran.
Over 4,000 Swiss travellers stranded amid conflict in Middle East
The Swiss foreign ministry has so far ruled out repatriation assistance as the airspace in the region remains closed, but says it’s looking for a solution.
Swiss stock market takes slight tumble as war in Middle East escalates
The Swiss Market Index (SMI) did not fall quite as sharply in early trading Monday as its key European counterparts.
Debate flares over Swiss protecting power mandate in Iran
Switzerland represents US interests in Iran — a long‑standing role now coming under scrutiny as tensions escalate in the Middle East.
‘From holiday to stress’: Swiss travellers stranded across Gulf region
Gulf states have closed their airspace as an emergency measure following strikes in Iran and retaliatory fire by the Islamic Republic.
Swiss president ‘deeply concerned’ over escalation in Middle East
Swiss President Guy Parmelin has expressed “deep concern” over the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, “a region where I was so warmly welcomed last month”, he said.
Demonstrations held outside Iranian embassy in Switzerland
Around 200 people demonstrated in favour of overthrowing the Iranian regime outside the Iranian embassy in Bern on Saturday.
No Swiss nationals reported injured in Iran crisis
However, several people are unable to leave the country due to air traffic restrictions.
SWISS cancels flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai
After Iran was attacked by the US and Israel on Saturday, Swiss International Airlines will no longer be flying to Israel until March 7.
Swiss embassy in Iran remains operational but with reduced staff
The Swiss embassy staff has been reduced from 14 to 10 people in recent days.
Swiss government advises against travelling to Israel
Following the escalation in the Middle East on Saturday night, the Swiss government advises against travelling to Israel.
