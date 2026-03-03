Iran’s UN representative in Geneva denies stoking a regional war

The United States and Israel have no limits and no respect for international law and human rights, said Iran's ambassador to the UN in Geneva on Tuesday. He refuted accusations of a regional war.

“War has been imposed on the Iranian nation,” Ali Bahreini told UN-accredited correspondents in Geneva (ACANU). No one should expect Iran to show restraint after being attacked, he added. “Responsibility should be placed on the United States and Iran”.

“We will continue our defence until this aggression stops”, the ambassador added. He again called on the international community to work to put an end to the violence.

The ambassador also emphasised the links with the countries in the region. “We have no problems with our neighbours,” he said, explaining that the attacks on Oman and other countries were due to the fact that American operational bases were located there. “This is an unavoidable measure to defend our country,” he said, referring to allegedly legitimate targets.

Returning to the talks, a series of which took place again last Thursday in Cologny near Geneva, Bahreini reiterated his surprise that the United States had struck while the discussions were progressing. “We doubt the usefulness of negotiations at this time,” he also said, repeating statements made by the head of diplomacy, Abbas Araghchi, and denying any contact with US President Donald Trump.

And the ambassador asked for guarantees that there would be no new military offensives before any new indirect dialogue. “We had come to the negotiations in good faith and with initiatives,” he also stated. Technical discussions were then due to take place in Vienna on Monday, before a new round of talks.

