Israel rally and counter-demonstration clash in Switzerland
Around 30 people held an authorised rally "for Israel and against anti-Semitism" in the Swiss city of Basel, which was disrupted by a A similar sized counter-demonstration. After a physical altercation, police intervened with a counter-demonstrator.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
They released the man on the spot, a spokesperson for the cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Wednesday.
The counter-demonstration group chanted anti-Israeli slogans in the direction of the authorised rally. When someone from the pro-Palestinian group tried to steal an Israel flag, a scuffle broke out and the police intervened.
The Israel demonstration moved from the Elisabethenanlage to the market square. Apart from the incident in Falknerstrasse, the police were able to prevent a physical clash between the two groups.
The authorised demonstration was able to take a different route to the market square. A police contingent was present until the end.
The “Silent Walk” with Israeli flags has already taken place in several Swiss cities. There was a similar rally in Basel in December 2025. At that time, there was also a counter-demonstration and the police prevented a clash between the two groups.
More
Switzerland signs declaration supporting Gaza Strip
Adapted from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.