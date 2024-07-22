Italian consulate to relocate to ‘Casa d’Italia’ in Zurich

Italian voters lead political discussions while playing cards, ahead of the elections for the center-left coalition primary elections in Italy, Sunday, October 16, 2005 in the Casa Italia in Zurich, Switzerland. Keystone / /Alessandro Della Bell

The Italian state is renovating the "Casa d'Italia" in Zurich's Kreis 4 district, with plans to move the Consulate General from its current location on Tödistrasse in District 2 to this historic building.

The “Casa d’Italia,” owned by the Italian state, will house the consulate general, the cultural institute, and the Italian state schools. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the renovation will cost approximately CHF14 million ($15.7 million). Construction is set to begin in September.

The project is expected to be completed within 17 months. Mario Baldi, the Consul General in Zurich, expressed his delight, stating, “After seven years of waiting, construction work is finally starting.” The goal is to celebrate Republic Day in 2026 at the new “Casa d’Italia,” which is envisioned as “the home of all Italians.”

The listed building has been vacant for years and originally served as an orphanage run by nuns. In 1935, fascist dictator Benito Mussolini converted the building into the “Casa d’Italia.”

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

