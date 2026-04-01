Italian embassy commemorates Crans-Montana fire victims
The Italian embassy in Switzerland commemorated the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster on Wednesday. Deputy Head of Mission Diana Forte laid a wreath at the memorial in Crans-Montana.
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“In memory of the victims” is written on the ribbon attached to the flower arrangement. Exactly three months after the disaster, the small Italian delegation expressed “its solidarity and solidarity” with all those affected by the tragedy on New Year’s Day.
+ Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system
Diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Italy were damaged after the fire disaster. The Italian ambassador was recalled from Bern to Rome on January 24.
Although there has been talk of the Italian ambassador’s return to Switzerland for several days, this has not yet been officially confirmed, as the ambassador himself told Keystone-SDA.
The deputy head of mission assured that “the diplomatic situation is currently being examined”, but without giving an official date.
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Translated from German by AI/mga
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