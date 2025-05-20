The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Italy and Switzerland agree on taxation of cross-border workers

Chiasso
Guards on the Swiss border with Italy. Keystone / Ti-Press / Elia Bianchi
Italy and Switzerland agree on taxation of cross-border workers
The Italian government has approved the agreement with Switzerland on the taxation of so-called teleworking by cross-border commuters.

1 minute

From January 2024, they will be able to work from home for up to 25% of their working hours without paying tax.

Teleworking has no impact on the state that taxes income from employment, nor on the status of the cross-border commuter, the Italian government explained in a press release on Monday.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

News

Situation above Blatten VS remained calm during the night

More

Situation calm overnight above Swiss village facing avalanche

This content was published on The situation in the Valais village of Blatten VS, which was threatened by a landslide, remained calm on Tuesday night. The anxiety continues, especially for the 300 evacuated residents.

Read more: Situation calm overnight above Swiss village facing avalanche
Financial crisis hits the WHO

More

WHO opens annual meeting amid financial crisis

This content was published on The World Health Organization (WHO) boss, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, says the Geneva-based UN agency has revised down its budget to $4.2 billion (CHF3.5 billion) for 2026-2027.

Read more: WHO opens annual meeting amid financial crisis

