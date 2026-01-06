Italy’s president expected at memorial ceremony for Crans-Montana fire victims

Sergio Mattarella is expected to attend the memorial ceremony for the victims of the Crans-Montana fire in on Friday.

Discussions about a proposed visit were shared by the Ansa news agency that obtained the information from diplomatic circles. A total of 40 people died in the fire at the “Le Constellation” bar on New Year’s Eve, including six Italian nationals.

French President Emmanuel Macron will also attend the memorial event planned for Friday in honour of those who died and were injured in Crans-Montana. Macron will be accompanied by Benjamin Haddad, the Minister delegate for Europe of France. The fire had claimed the lives of nine French nationals – including a French-Swiss dual citizen.

A total of 116 people were injured in the fire disaster. All the injured have now been identified.

Church bells ring at 2 pm

The national day of mourning on Friday is being planned together with the Swiss churches, Swiss President Guy Parmelin said recently. Church bells are to ring throughout Switzerland at 2 pm on Friday. The Swiss foreign ministry said that the day of mourning would be “deliberately given an international dimension”. In this context, the Swiss government has invited the heads of state and government of those countries affected by the disaster in Crans-Montana.

