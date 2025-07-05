Feminicide: Swiss justice minister calls for electronic monitoring

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans has called for electronic monitoring and an ankle bracelet warning system for perpetrators of violence against women.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Tests are in progress in several cantons. Since the beginning of the year, 18 women and girls have been killed by men in Switzerland.

“No violent crime claims as many victims as violence against women,” Jans said in an interview published on Saturday in Schweiz am Wochenende. “Seeing how strongly the figures are rising in our country, it is necessary that we move now.”

Trials on the use of ankle monitors are underway in about ten cantons. Neuchâtel Attorney General Pierre Aubert announced as early as 2023 a pilot project to prevent domestic violence. But at the time he warned against a false sense of security: one cannot place a police officer every 400 metres ready to intervene in the event of an alarm, Aubert told the media.

Spain serves as a model for the surveillance and alarm system. “In Spain they have found the means to better protect women,” said Jans, who inquired earlier this week about the protection measures implemented in Spain. According to Jans, with good laws and technological means something can also be done in Switzerland.

