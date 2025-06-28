Abbot of Saint-Maurice steps down following sex abuse report

Jean Scarcella has decided to step down as Abbot of Saint-Maurice in the Swiss canton of Valais, the abbey announced on Saturday. A report last week highlighted the inadequate management of sexual abuse at the abbey.

In a press release, Scarcella, himself accused of having acted inappropriately in the past, said he was “convinced […] that it is now up to the living forces to implement the measures decided in our action plan”.

He reiterated his request for forgiveness from the victims and the faithful. He “hopes that the decisions will help to eliminate all forms of abuse”.

Pope Leo XIV accepted the abbot’s resignation, according to the abbey. The leadership of the institution is currently assumed by Simon Previte.

Scarcella himself had been implicated, accused of having acted inappropriately. The cantonal courts closed the case and the abbot resumed his duties three months ago.

