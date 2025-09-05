Two charged after hiding €10 million Swiss jewellery stash in underpants

Jewellery theft in Switzerland: two men jailed in Paris Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

French prosecutors have charged two men with criminal offences after being arrested in Paris with €10 million of Swiss jewellery hidden in their underpants.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Vol de bijoux en Suisse: deux hommes incarcérés à Paris Original Read more: Vol de bijoux en Suisse: deux hommes incarcérés à Paris

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The duo admitted stealing the jewellery from a private individual in Switzerland, the Paris public prosecutor’s office said on Friday.

The suspects, both aged over 18, were charged on Wednesday with robbery in a group and remanded in custody, sources close to the case told AFP on Friday, confirming a report in Le Parisien. The two men, of Tunisian nationality, have also been placed under witness status for criminal conspiracy, one of these sources added.

They admitted stealing the jewellery from a private home in Switzerland, the source said, adding that it consisted of a Rolex watch, necklaces, earrings and rings set with precious stones. According to Le Parisien, the theft took place in Geneva.

The public prosecutor’s office has put the estimated value of the loot at €10 million, but this figure is subject to adjustment, said a source close to the case.

The two men were stopped during a routine check as they left their TGV train at Gare de Lyon. Police discovered the jewellery hidden in the underpants of one suspect, wrapped in a sock, according to a source close to the case.

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.