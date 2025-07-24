Listening: Jewish tourists insulted and spat at in Davos
A man allegedly repeatedly threatened, insulted, pushed and spat at Jewish holidaymakers in Davos on Tuesday evening. The incidents were reported to the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG) by the victims.
Two couples and a young man have reported these cases independently of each other, SIG General Secretary Jonathan Kreutner told news agency Keystone-SDA on Wednesday, confirming reports in several media. They reported attacks in a shop, by a lake and on a bus. The SIG considers these descriptions to be credible.
According to Kreutner, one person has lodged a complaint. “We recommend that everyone involved does so.” This is the only way for the police to verify the facts.
Davos is a popular holiday resort for people of the Jewish faith. Anti-Semitic incidents occur sporadically. Last August, two asylum seekers beat up a 19-year-old Jewish man.
