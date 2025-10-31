Job vacancies in Swiss banking sector fell again in October

The long-term trend in job vacancies for bank employees is continuing: the number of job advertisements at the ten largest Swiss financial institutions fell again in October.

Just under 528 jobs are currently advertised on the banks’ websites. This is 5.5% fewer than in September, according to an evaluation by the job portal Indeed, which regularly analyses job advertisements on bank websites for the news agency AWP. Only jobs with a place of work in Switzerland are taken into account.

Apprenticeships, internships and other training positions are also counted separately. If these are also taken into account, the number of job advertisements fell even more sharply in October, although this is likely to be related to the typical recruitment phases for apprenticeships.

A somewhat longer-term comparison shows that the job market in the banking sector has changed significantly. According to a survey by Indeed, the number of job advertisements was almost 14% higher a year ago, and around 70% higher two years ago.

Broken down to the banks, UBS in particular advertised several times more jobs two years ago: there were over 300 job advertisements on its website and that of Credit Suisse in October 2023. Today there are still around 90.

But Zürcher Kantonalbank and PostFinance also had around twice as many vacancies two years ago as they do today. And even at Raiffeisen, the banking group with the largest number of vacancies at the moment, jobseekers found around a third more job offers in autumn 2023 than they do now.

