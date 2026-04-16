Journalist data can be used to investigate suspicious Swiss suicide
The Swiss Federal Supreme Court has ruled that digital devices seized from a photographic journalist can be used to investigate the suspicious death of a woman in a ‘Sarco’ suicide capsule.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In September 2024, police seized cameras, a drone, a mobile phone, and other electronic devices from a Dutch journalist in canton Schaffhausen. Officers were investigating an alleged unlawful assisted suicide of a woman.
+ How will the Sarco pod case impact Swiss assisted suicide laws?
A 64-year-old American woman, suffering from an immune disease, ended her life in the Sarco pod in a patch of woodland. The cantonal authorities had previously warned that anyone involved in using the capsule would face prosecution.
The photographer from the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant, later described how she witnessed the suicide together with members of the assisted-dying organisation The Last Resort.
+ How Swiss bank secrecy infringes on press freedom
The journalist argued that the data should be covered by source protection, saying that she was present in her capacity as a member of the media. But a Schaffhausen court dismissed her argument and said the devices could be examined.
+ Why liberal Switzerland is opposed to the Sarco suicide capsule
The Supreme Court has upheld that ruling, stating that the journalist is considered a suspect in the investigation into alleged incitement and aiding and abetting an unlawful suicide.
The argument of protecting journalistic sources was therefore ruled invalid.
More
Arrests made over unauthorised use of suicide capsule in Switzerland
Adapted from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Popular Stories
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.