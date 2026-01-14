Julius Bär COO Nic Dreckmann to step down

Julius Bär COO and former interim CEO Nic Dreckmann steps down Keystone-SDA

Julius Bär’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and interim chief executive (CEO), Nic Dreckmann, is stepping down from the private bank’s executive board. He will be succeeded by Jean Nabaa.

Dreckmann will step down as COO and interim CEO at Julius Bär by mutual agreement on April 13, 2026, the wealth management bank announced on Wednesday. Following an orderly handover, he will leave the bank in the summer of 2026 to take on new challenges outside the group.

Nabaa will take over as COO in April. He joins Julius Bär from HSBC, where he most recently served as COO for International Wealth and Premier Banking, as well as Global Private Banking. Nabaa, a Swiss national, began his career at McKinsey in Switzerland.

Dreckmann spent more than 20 years at Julius Bär. He briefly led the bank as interim CEO in February 2024 after then-CEO Philipp Rickenbacher stepped down over heavy lending to the troubled property group Signa. When Stefan Bollinger took over as CEO, Dreckmann returned to his previous role on the executive team.

Julius Bär has also announced the creation of a new Group Communications division. It will be led by Cindy Leggett-Flynn, who joins the bank this month and will report directly to the chief executive. The American previously worked at Credit Suisse, where she was Global Head of Communications during its takeover by UBS.

