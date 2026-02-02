Swiss bank Julius Bär posts lower profits

Julius Baer posts lower profit due to credit value adjustments Keystone-SDA

Swiss bank Julius Bär reported significantly lower profits in 2025 due to the high loan loss provisions recognised in the course of the year.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Julius Bär schreibt tieferen Gewinn wegen Kredit-Wertberichtigungen Original Read more: Julius Bär schreibt tieferen Gewinn wegen Kredit-Wertberichtigungen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Assets under management increased thanks to strong equity markets and further inflows of new money.

IFRS net profit totalled CHF764 million compared to CHF1.02 billion in the previous year, the group announced on Monday.

The result was burdened above all by net credit losses totalling CHF213 million as part of the review of the credit portfolio. In addition, the sale of the Brazilian domestic business at the beginning of 2025 weighed on the result with CHF99 million.

CEO Stefan Bollinger spoke of a “successful year of transition”, which had put Julius Bär on the right path to achieving its medium-term goals. Adjusted net profit, which excludes various special factors, increased by 17% to CHF1.27 billion last year.

The private bank’s assets under management (AuM) totalled CHF521 billion at the end of 2025, compared to CHF520 billion at the end of October. Compared to the figure at the end of 2024, AuM were therefore significantly 5% higher.

New money inflows of CHF14.4 billion contributed to the increase in client assets, after the bank had collected CHF14.2 billion in new client assets in the previous year.

These came primarily from key markets in Asia, western Europe and the Middle East. Support came from a positive performance on the equity markets, which compensated for the appreciation of the Swiss franc.

Julius Bär shareholders are to receive an unchanged dividend of CHF2.60 per share for the past financial year. This means that the distribution will remain at this level for the fifth year in succession.

With the figures presented, Julius Bär exceeded analysts’ forecasts in terms of profit and roughly met them in terms of assets under management. Meanwhile, the dividend was unanimously expected to remain unchanged.

Adapted from German by AI/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories