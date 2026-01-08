Jungfrau Railways visitor numbers top a million in 2025

The Jungfrau Railway Group once again transported over a million guests to the Jungfraujoch in 2025.

The group also presented new medium-term targets.

As in the previous year, a total of 1.06 million guests were transported to the Jungfraujoch. This corresponds to a slight decrease of 0.2%, the mountain railway company announced. Nevertheless, this is the third-highest figure in the company’s history behind 2024 and 2018.

Group travel has returned to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, according to the report. Guest numbers from China recovered again. At the same time, the number of visitors from the United States and Brazil continued to increase. Demand from India and Southeast Asia remained stable.

The number of guests visiting the so-called Experience Mountains rose by 3.9% to 1.64 million compared to the previous year’s record. In addition, there were 1.21 million first-time visitors to the Jungfrau Ski Region, which corresponds to an increase of 5.2%.

In total, the Jungfrau Region counted 3.91 million visitors in 2025. This was 3.2% more than in the previous year and, according to the company, more than any other mountain destination in Switzerland.

Record start to the winter season

The company also started the 2025/26 winter season with a record. First-time skier visits increased by 12% to around 244,000 by the end of 2025. The Jungfrau Ski Region is a cooperation product in which the Jungfrau Railway Group has a 60% share of the turnover.

The season started on November 29, 2025 with continuous operation. Around 34,000 ski passes were sold at a preferential price during advance sales of the AlpsPass. The figures prove the attractiveness of the AlpsPass areas.

Ambitious financial targets

At the same time, the management announced new medium-term targets up to 2030 ahead of the Investor Day. The EBITDA margin is to increase to at least 45% from 43%). The company is also planning a dividend distribution with a payout ratio of 50 to 67% (previously 40 to 60%).

According to the company, the strong balance sheet and high cash flow also create the necessary financial leeway for planned investments. The most important future projects include the modernisation of the First aerial cableway and expansion projects on the Jungfraujoch and the Eiger Glacier.

The Jungfrau Railway Group intends to publish its revenue and profit figures for the 2025 financial year on March 31, 2026.

