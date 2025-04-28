Karaoke tram to run through Basel during Eurovision

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Karaoke tram runs through Basel during the ESC Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A karaoke tram will be doing the rounds in Basel during the Eurovision Song Contest. During a 90-minute journey, guests can sing and dance for free in a vintage car, said the sponsor, Basel-based sweet manufacturer Ricola, on Monday.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

This is the “Drämmli-Lounge” of the Basler Verkehrsbetriebe (BVB), a vehicle from 1972. The karaoke rides will start at Messeplatz from May 11-17. Karaoke fans can purchase their free tickets online from April 30.

+ Switzerland at Eurovision: the colourful hits and misses

Despite the karaoke, the tram will not become a bar. Boarding is prohibited for “heavily intoxicated persons, and eating and drinking on board is also not permitted”, according to Ricola’s press release.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

News

