Katy Perry, Gorillaz and The Cure to play at the Paléo

Katy Perry. Keystone-SDA

American pop star Katy Perry is among the main artists on the bill at the 49th Paléo Festival in Nyon, western Switzerland, which runs from July 21-26. Also performing in Switzerland's largest openair festival will be The Cure, Gorillaz, Vanessa Paradis and Theodora.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Katy Perry, Gorillaz e The Cure al Paléo Festival 2026 Original Read more: Katy Perry, Gorillaz e The Cure al Paléo Festival 2026

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Pop icon Katy Perry has never performed in Switzerland outside Zurich’s Hallenstadion in 2011, 2015 and 2018. The American star will be in Nyon on Saturday July 25, the only Swiss date of her fifth world tour “The Lifetimes Tour”.

“She has made the whole planet dance and her show at the Paléo promises to be great,” promised Dany Hassenstein, one of the festival’s organisers, unveiling the programme on Tuesday at a press conference.

The programme for the 2026 edition of the Paléo features a total of 103 artists. There will be something for everyone, from pop-rock with Lorde and Twenty One Pilots, to rap (Disiz, Jok’Air) and electro by French DJ Bob Sinclar.

+ Paléo in Nyon voted best major European festival

For festival founder and president Daniel Rossellat, the Paléo continues to play its “generalist” card, where everyone finds something they like. “It’s a rich buffet with various kinds of dishes for all tastes,” he said.

The British new wave group The Cure and its leader Robert Smith will be at the Paléo for the fifth time, having already been there in 1985. The “virtual” group Gorillaz and Morcheeba will also return.

There will be no shortage of Swiss artists including the Fribourg-based rockers The Young Gods, also making their fifth visit to Nyon.

At the festival there will be a marked presence of the Nordic countries, guests of the ‘Village du monde’.

Majority of female artists

For the first time in the festival’s history, parity has been surpassed, out of the 103 artists announced, 55% are women, emphasised programmer Jacques Monnier.

Among the notable French female artists are Vanessa Paradis and Zaz. Also performing for the first time at the Paléo will be Lucerne-born, French-Congolese rapper Theodora, who made the Montreux Jazz Festival vibrate last year.

Tickets for the Paléo will go on sale on Wednesday March 25 at noon.

Adapted from Italian by AI/ts

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