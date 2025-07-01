Swiss and French presidents discuss US tariffs

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée in Paris on Tuesday to discuss the EU treaties and geopolitical challenges. US tariffs were also part of the bilateral talks.

Macron assured Finance Minister Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, that he would endeavour to ensure that Switzerland is spared any trade policy reactions from the EU to the US customs policy, the Swiss finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Both the EU and Switzerland are currently negotiating a trade agreement with the US.

They also discussed the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East and Iran, according to the statement. Keller-Sutter reaffirmed Switzerland’s willingness to offer good offices and engage in the search for peace solutions.

The G7 summit in Évian was also discussed. France is planning to organise the high-level meeting in June 2026 in the municipality on the French shore of Lake Geneva. Cooperation in the area of security was also discussed.

