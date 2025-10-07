Swiss president calls for peace in Middle East
On the second anniversary of the attacks on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, Karin Keller-Sutter has called for peace. “It is high time to end the violence,” the Swiss president tweeted on Tuesday.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Two years after the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, “our thoughts are with all those suffering”, she wrote.
She called on Hamas to release the Israeli hostages. “The despair and immense pain must come to an end.” Peace is the only path forward, she wrote.
External Content
Two years after the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, our thoughts are with all those suffering. It is high time to end the violence. Hamas must release all hostages. The despair and immense pain must come to an end. Peace is the only path forward.— Karin Keller-Sutter (@keller_sutter) October 7, 2025External link
Two years ago, on October 7, 2023, militants from Hamas, together with other Islamist groups, carried out the worst massacre in Israel’s history. Around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were deported to the Gaza Strip. Israel responded with a military offensive.
Palestinian health authorities say Israel’s two-year-old ground and air campaign against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 67,000 people, with nearly a third of the dead under the age of 18.
+ Swiss Gaza flotilla activists fear for remaining detainees in Israel
On the occasion of the anniversary, UN Secretary-General António Guterres also called for an end to the Gaza war. “End the hostilities in Gaza, Israel and the region now,” he demanded in New York. The latest proposal by US President Donald Trump offers an opportunity that must be utilised to end this conflict, he said. “After two years of trauma, we must choose hope. Now,” said Guterres.
Recently, there has been some hope for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Following the start of talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Trump expressed confidence that his peace plan could soon be realised. The talks, which could last several more days, are due to continue on Tuesday. Details about the content of the talks have not yet been released.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
News
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.