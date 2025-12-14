Swiss president condemns anti-Semitic Bondi Beach attack
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has condemned the terrorist attack at a Jewish festival at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, saying Switzerland stands in solidarity with the victims.
Switzerland rejects all forms of violence, anti-Semitism and hatred, Keller-Sutter said in a post on X. After the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach, she added that Switzerland stands in solidarity with the victims and their families.
Official figures show 12 people were killed in an attack on a Jewish festival in Sydney. The attack, which took place on the first day of Hanukkah, targeted the Jewish community, according to New South Wales Premier Chris Minns.
One of the attackers was also killed, state officials said. Police reported that 29 people were taken to hospital, including two officers.
