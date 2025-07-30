The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Swiss Finance Minister confident about US tariffs

Keller-Sutter: Negotiations can always continue
Keller-Sutter: Negotiations can always continue Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Finance Minister confident about US tariffs
Listening: Swiss Finance Minister confident about US tariffs

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter remains optimistic as the Alpine state waits for a decision from the United States on tariffs.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Regardless of the US decision, negotiations could always be continued, Keller-Sutter told public broadcaster RTS. “Usually the last word is never quite spoken,” she said.

+ Trump tariffs: how Switzerland is positioning itself

The decision currently rests with US policymakers. “I do hope that we can find a solution together,” she said.

Switzerland is threatened with US tariffs of 31% from August 1, while a general additional tariff of 10% currently applies.

Bern and Washington have been able to agree on a memorandum of understanding. This has been approved by the Federal Council, said a spokesperson for the Federal Department of Economic Affairs at the beginning of the week.

The Federal Council will communicate actively as soon as the US has given its approval or there are other developments relevant to the public.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR