Swiss Finance Minister confident about US tariffs

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter remains optimistic as the Alpine state waits for a decision from the United States on tariffs.

Regardless of the US decision, negotiations could always be continued, Keller-Sutter told public broadcaster RTS. “Usually the last word is never quite spoken,” she said.

The decision currently rests with US policymakers. “I do hope that we can find a solution together,” she said.

Switzerland is threatened with US tariffs of 31% from August 1, while a general additional tariff of 10% currently applies.

Bern and Washington have been able to agree on a memorandum of understanding. This has been approved by the Federal Council, said a spokesperson for the Federal Department of Economic Affairs at the beginning of the week.

The Federal Council will communicate actively as soon as the US has given its approval or there are other developments relevant to the public.

