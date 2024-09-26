Swiss child protection cases saw significant rise last year

The main reason for the increase was more guardianships for unaccompanied minor asylum seekers, which must be ordered by law, the Conference for Child and Adult Protection (Kokes) wrote in a press release on Thursday.
Overall, the child and adult protection authorities (Kesb) recorded an increase in cases of around 3.5% of total cases. A total of 154,981 people were granted a protective measure (a rise of 5,516 people). Two thirds of the measures were for adults. One third involved children.
According to Kokes, there were more court proceedings in which parents had potentially conflicting interests. The authority received more reports of children at risk, including domestic violence or drug problems among parents.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
