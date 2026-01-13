Two women admitted to Basel festival honour societies

For the first time in hundreds of years, the three honour societies (Ehrengesellschaften) in Basel in the 14th century, two women have been admitted.

The two new “society sisters” Emélie Dunn and Anna Svea Grafström Burkhardt celebrated their first Vogel Gryff as members of these corporations on Tuesday. Vogel Gryff is the most important event in the Kleinbasel festival.

The supervisors’ meeting chose the women in December 2025. The new names were traditionally kept under wraps until the Vogel Gryff. Shortly before the “highest Kleinbasel holiday”, the three honour societies (3E), Zum Rebhaus, Hären and Greifen, revealed the secret to the media. The new members will be ceremonially confirmed at the Gryffemähli, the traditional afternoon banquet. The societies accepted a total of eight new members.

Emélie Dunn, also known as the governor of the Citizens’ Community Council, has joined the honour society zum Greifen. She told the media that she came up with the idea of applying after the opening of the corporations. However, it took a while before she dared to do so. “I’m not doing this to make a statement, but for myself.”

The artist Anna Svea Grafström, new to the Rebhaus, discovered the Kleinbasel custom through her three children. She has become increasingly fond of this “living cultural asset”.

Full equality

“A large majority clearly say that they are happy to welcome the society sisters,” said this year’s chairman, Samuel Müller. The 3Es are expecting further applications in the coming years. It is therefore not out of the question that one day a woman will be dressed as the three “animals”: Vogel Gryff, Leu and Wild Maa.

It has been possible for women to become members of honour societies since the late Middle Ages. Names of society sisters have survived from the 16th and early 17th centuries. After that, there is no more evidence of a female presence. According to the social order, the 3Es were reserved for men for a long time.

This changed from 2022, when amended regulations on corporations came into force. It provides for full equality for female and male applicants. The number of members is limited to 150 per honour society, which results in waiting lists.

