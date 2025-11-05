Swiss economic forecast improves despite tariffs
The Swiss economy is once again looking to the future with optimism despite the tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump.
The business situation improved markedly in October, according to the business trend indicator calculated by the ETH Zurich’s Centre for Economic Research (KOF).
The indicator has once again reached the level of July, i.e. the level prior to the US tariff increase on Swiss imports, KOF indicated in a note today.
Business forecasts for the next six months have also become more optimistic again. “Overall, expectations have never been so positive since the beginning of the year. The Swiss economy is regaining momentum,’ said KOF. The recovery is particularly evident in the industrial sector.
