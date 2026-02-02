Swiss job prospects improve above multi-year average
The outlook for the Swiss labour market is improving, according to the employment indicator by KOF Swiss Economic Institute at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The indicator stood at 2.4 points in the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 1.1 points compared to the October-December period. The index also returned to above the multi-year average.
After peaking in mid-2022, the indicator had fallen steadily for about three years, slipping into negative territory in the third quarter of 2025 for the first time since the pandemic. The recovery started in the last quarter of last year and is now continuing.
The indicator is based on the responses of 4,500 companies surveyed in July. The percentage of firms planning to expand their workforce in the next three months exceeds that of those aiming to reduce it.
However, the picture remains uneven across sectors. Construction appears to be the most dynamic, while the wholesale and retail trades are struggling.
More
Swiss unemployment continues to rise
Adapted from Italian by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.