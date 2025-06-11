The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Swiss museum renounces painting by Alfred Sisley

painting
Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss museum renounces painting by Alfred Sisley
Listening: Swiss museum renounces painting by Alfred Sisley

Following the results of a provenance search, the Kunstmuseum Bern relinquished ownership of a work by the English painter Alfred Sisley. The heirs of the Jewish entrepreneur Carl Sachs, who was persecuted by the Nazis, had claimed the painting.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The painting Le Chemin des Bois à Ville-d’Avary from 1879 came into the possession of the Kunstmuseum Bern through the Kunstmuseum Bern foundation thanks to a bequest in 1994. Recent research into the provenance revealed that the Jewish businessman and art collector Carls Sachs sold the work to the Lucerne art dealer Theodor Fischer in 1940. The sale can be traced back to the persecution by the Nazi regime, the museum wrote in a note today.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Sachs had in fact sold his works mainly to earn a living. He and his wife Margarete had been persecuted by the Nazi regime because of their Jewish origins. Having lost almost all their assets to state looting, they had to flee in 1939. Several family members died in concentration camps, the museum states in the note.

According to the statement, Theodor Fischer – who had business dealings with the Nazi regime – was aware of Sachs’s situation and his life in exile.

More

However, there are no indications that the later owner, who bequeathed the painting to the Kunstmuseum, was aware of this background, the note states. The Bernese museum is currently working out an amicable settlement with Carl Sachs’s heirs, the release states. The family had submitted a request for the return of the work in February last year. The modalities of the transfer will be defined in the agreement.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

How does your country prepare for and respond to natural disasters?

Have you experienced natural disasters in your country of residence? How are these events predicted and responded to?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

LLB CEO appointed head of Raiffeisen

More

Swiss bank Raiffeisen appoints new CEO

This content was published on Gabriel Brenna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) since 2021, has been appointed head of Raiffeisen.

Read more: Swiss bank Raiffeisen appoints new CEO
Investing in the US? Swiss companies are currently watching

More

Swiss companies reluctant to invest in US

This content was published on “Wait and see" seems to be the position adopted by large Swiss companies in the face of US President Donald Trump's trade policy.

Read more: Swiss companies reluctant to invest in US

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR