Swiss meter firm Landis+Gyr shifts management to US
Swiss electric meter manufacturer Landis+Gyr has relocated the majority of its operational management team to Atlanta in the United States.
This was announced by CEO Peter Mainz as part of a strategic focus on the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.
Mainz said that he himself currently lives in the US. In addition, customers could be looked after much better from the US headquarters.
However, the company’s headquarters will remain in Switzerland. This would allow the existing capabilities in Switzerland to be retained, Mainz added.
Mainz did not question the listing on the Swiss stock exchange SIX. He justified the retention of the listing with the existing shareholder base.
According to him, they should also be able to participate in the company’s growth in the future and benefit from the expected “increase in value”.
