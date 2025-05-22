Language skills vary considerably among Swiss pupils

Language skills vary considerably Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

At the end of their schooling, a fairly high proportion of pupils achieve basic reading skills in the school language. However, when it comes to spelling and foreign languages, there are considerable differences.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Sprachkompetenzen unterscheiden sich beträchtlich Original Read more: Sprachkompetenzen unterscheiden sich beträchtlich

This is according to the 2023 review of basic skills, the results of which were presented by the Conference of Cantonal Directors of Education (EDK) on Thursday.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The differences in spelling and foreign languages were found to be regional and cantonal. There were also individual characteristics in terms of language skills: Gender, social background, foreign language and migration status.

Overall, the EDK concludes from the findings of the first measurement in the 11th school year that measures should be examined in the different parts of the country and in the cantons in order to enable more pupils to achieve basic skills. There is also reason for a fundamental examination of the competency expectations for foreign languages and spelling.

More

More Why the Swiss school system is so successful This content was published on Go to university or complete an apprenticeship? Switzerland’s unique dual system opens up career paths early on, but leaves many options open for later. Read more: Why the Swiss school system is so successful

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch