Language skills vary considerably among Swiss pupils
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Language skills vary considerably among Swiss pupils
At the end of their schooling, a fairly high proportion of pupils achieve basic reading skills in the school language. However, when it comes to spelling and foreign languages, there are considerable differences.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Sprachkompetenzen unterscheiden sich beträchtlich
Original
The differences in spelling and foreign languages were found to be regional and cantonal. There were also individual characteristics in terms of language skills: Gender, social background, foreign language and migration status.
Overall, the EDK concludes from the findings of the first measurement in the 11th school year that measures should be examined in the different parts of the country and in the cantons in order to enable more pupils to achieve basic skills. There is also reason for a fundamental examination of the competency expectations for foreign languages and spelling.
More
More
Why the Swiss school system is so successful
This content was published on
Go to university or complete an apprenticeship? Switzerland’s unique dual system opens up career paths early on, but leaves many options open for later.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Popular Stories
More
Aging society
No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.