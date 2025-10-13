Swiss white reggae group disbands after controversy
Swiss white reggae band Lauwarm disbanded last week after a years-long racism row, reports the SonntagsBlick newspaper.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The band had made headlines throughout Switzerland in the summer of 2022, after their concert at the Brasserie Lorraine in the Swiss capital Bern was interrupted. Some spectators had expressed their discomfort at the band’s white musicians playing reggae music with dreadlocked hairstyles. Some had claimed that this was cultural appropriation and had complained about it.
+ A Swiss white reggae band at the centre of a racism row
The episode triggered a heated debate on the right to use elements of other cultures. And the media storm had deeply scarred the group: the members had been labelled as ‘white, privileged men who appropriate foreign cultures’, explains singer Dominik Plumettaz, who has an immigrant past, with Afro-Brazilian and indigenous origins.
The artist also reports hostility from the left: a small but noisy group allegedly equated him with right-wing extremists. At the same time, the political right tried to profit from the incident by denouncing the restaurant for racial discrimination against whites.
An initial conviction was successfully appealed and the case ended in February with an acquittal.
In the meantime, however, several concert organisers distanced themselves from Lauwarm, making new performances more difficult, and eventually the very name of the band became the subject of controversy.
“I want to start over, shake off the prejudices,” Plumettaz said in the newspaper interview. He now pursues solo projects under the stage name Do Maré.
More
Swiss bar cleared of racism after stopping white reggae gig
Translated from Italian with DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.