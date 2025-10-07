Lemmon comet visible in Swiss skies in coming weeks

Comet C/2025 A6 Lemmon can be seen in the Swiss night sky in the coming weeks under dark skies and without much light pollution. The best observation period is between October 12 and November 2.

The comet will reach its maximum brightness around the end of October, the weather service MeteoNews wrote in its online blog on Tuesday. The comet is visible to the naked eye, but powerful binoculars are recommended.

The forecasts assume a brightness of four to three mag, it added. Mag is the unit of measurement for the brightness of a celestial body. For comparison, Polaris has an apparent brightness of around 2 mag and is 2.5 times brighter than an object with 3 mag.

According to the weather service, the Lemmon comet has already been visible in the morning sky with telescopes in recent weeks. In August, it was located in the constellation Gemini, after which it travelled through Cancer into the constellation Lynx. In the course of this, its activity steadily increased and an ever longer ion tail formed. Its orbital period is around 1,350 years.

