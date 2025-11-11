Leopard breaks into Swiss embassy in Kathmandu
A surprise visit to the Swiss embassy compound in Kathmandu, Nepal: a four-year-old leopard has been rescued there in a joint operation by the National Trust for Nature Conservation, Nepalese police and the forestry department.
It is still unclear where the predator came from and how it ended up on Swiss soil. However, it is likely that the animal came from the nearby Nakkhu River corridor and sought refuge from human activity on the embassy grounds, Gobinda Prasad Pokharel, conservation officer of the National Trust for Nature Conservation, told local media. Swiss public broadcaster SRF reported on this on Tuesday.
The animal had been hiding in a narrow alley in the embassy compound. The leopard was anaesthetised and then taken to the zoo for medical treatment and observation.
Swiss Ambassador Danielle Meuwly thanked the emergency services on X: “Thanks to your efforts, this rescue operation was successfully carried out.”
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
