Less Swiss chocolate sold but turnover set to rise
The Swiss chocolate industry sold significantly fewer chocolate bars, pralines and other products in 2025, while at the same time increasing its turnover. The reason for this is the price increases for products to offset the sharp rise in raw material costs.
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The total volume of Swiss chocolate sold fell by 7.9% compared to the previous year to 192,548 tonnes, the Chocosuisse association said on Friday. Both domestic and foreign sales were down.
In the domestic market, sales fell by 4.4% to 55,719 tonnes, while exports fell by 9.3% to 136,829 tonnes. In the export business, with a share of 71.1%, the most important sales markets continue to be Germany, the UK, France, Canada and the US.
However, the picture is different in terms of turnover, which climbed by 11.8% to CHF2.47 billion ($3.13 billion). The increase was primarily due to higher production costs – above all cocoa prices – which were passed on to customers.
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The price adjustments had a noticeable impact on consumption, Chocosuisse added. In 2025, 10.3 kilograms of chocolate were still eaten per capita in Switzerland, 2.7% less than in the previous year. The decline in Swiss chocolate was particularly significant (-4.5%), while imported products remained almost at the previous level.
Manufacturers are still under considerable cost pressure, it said. The international market environment remains decisive for further development. Due to its high export share, the industry is heavily dependent on stable international framework conditions. The importance of open markets and a reliable trade policy is correspondingly high.
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Adapted from German by AI/ts
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