Endangered lion cub born in Swiss zoo
A lion cub was born at Walter Zoo in Gossau, northeastern Switzerland, last week. The cub is in good health, the zoo said on Monday.
The sex of the cub has not yet been determined. However, the zoo team is very pleased with the cub’s development so far, according to a press release.
The North African lion is increasingly endangered in the wild and is extinct north of the Sahara, the zoo added.
“Habitat loss and conflicts with humans have led to a sharp decline in populations. This makes the little lion at Walter Zoo all the more important,” it said.
The zoo said that, as part of the European Conservation Breeding Programme, Wednesday’s birth “makes an important contribution to the preservation of this fascinating species and to raising public awareness for its protection”.
