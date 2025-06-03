The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Emma Thompson to receive award at Locarno Film Festival

Locarno Film Festival: Leopard Club Award to Emma Thompson
Locarno Film Festival: Leopard Club Award to Emma Thompson Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Emma Thompson to receive award at Locarno Film Festival
Listening: Emma Thompson to receive award at Locarno Film Festival

British actor and screenwriter Emma Thompson has been chosen to receive the Locarno Film Festival's Leopard Club Award. This will be presented to her on August 8 on the Piazza Grande.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Thompson “boasts an extraordinary career as an actor, screenwriter and producer for film and television,” the Locarno Film Festival wrote.

She has won many awards throughout her career, including an Oscar for Best Actress in Howards End (1992), a film that made her internationally known. In 1996, she won the Oscar for Best Screenplay for the film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Sense and Sensibility.

Thompson is also known to the general public for playing Divination professor Sybill Trelawney in the Harry Potter saga.

In Locarno, on August 8 on the Piazza Grande, after the awards ceremony there will be the world premiere screening of Brian Kirk’s thriller The Dead of Winter, in which Thompson plays the lead role as well as executive producer.

+ Locarno Film Festival considers shifting dates

“Honouring the talent of such a brilliant and multifaceted performer as Emma Thompson with the Leopard Club Award is due recognition to an artist who has moved us, made us think, entertained us and, most importantly, never ceased to surprise us,” says Locarno Film Festival artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro in the statement.

The 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival runs from August 6 to 16. The award has been given in the past to actors including Irène Jacob, Hilary Swank, Meg Ryan, Faye Dunaway and Mia Farrow.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

