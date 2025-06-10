Lucy Liu to receive career award at Locarno Film Festival

Locarno Film Festival: Lifetime Achievement Award to Lucy Liu Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Locarno78 Career Achievement Award goes to American actor Lucy Liu. The award will be presented on August 14 on the Piazza Grande.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Locarno Film Festival: premio alla carriera a Lucy Liu Original Read more: Locarno Film Festival: premio alla carriera a Lucy Liu

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Known to the general public as one of “Charlie’s angels”, alongside Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, and with iconic roles in Kill Bill and Chicago, to name but a few, Lucy Liu boasts a career spanning more than 30 years, a Locarno Film Festival release said on Tuesday.

“Liu’s career began with her breakout role in Ally McBeal, earning both Emmy and SAG nominations, and she has since become a pioneering force in television,” the release said.

+ Emma Thompson to receive award at Locarno Film Festival

In Locarno, Lucy Liu, 56, will present Eric Lin’s Rosemead, in which she portrays “an ailing woman racing against time to protect her son from his violent obsessions”, the note indicates. Liu is also a producer of the film.

By earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Liu became the second American woman of Asian descent to receive it in almost 60 years.

Besides being active as an actor, director and producer, Liu is also a visual artist, creating sculptures and mixed media paintings.

The artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, Giona A. Nazzaro, says in the press release: “Her fearless choices and groundbreaking performances continue to inspire audiences and redefine what it means to be an artist in the 21st century.”

Lucy Liu will meet the public at the Forum @Spazio Cinema on August 15. The 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival runs from August 6 to 16.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

How we use technology to translate We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch