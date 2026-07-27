Lombard Odier bank fined in Karimova money laundering case
The Swiss Federal Criminal Court has fined the Geneva-based private bank Lombard Odier CHF3 million in the money laundering case involving former Uzbekistan President's daughter Gulnara Karimova. The bank failed to put in place adequate organisational measures to prevent money laundering.
A former asset manager was found guilty of money laundering and sentenced to a 24-month suspended prison term. The court also ordered the confiscation of CHF400 million.
Proceedings against Gulnara Karimova, who was considered the main defendant in the case, have been discontinued due to the statute of limitations. Karimova is serving a prison sentence in her home country until December 2028.
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Uzbek former first daughter goes on trial in Switzerland
The Uzbek authorities are refusing to allow her to leave the country. Proceedings against Karimova’s “right-hand man” have also been discontinued. He is living in exile in Russia and international arrest warrants have been issued against him.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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