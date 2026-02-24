Long Covid ruled as occupational disease in nurses
Baloise Insurance must recognise the Long Covid disease of a Geneva nurse as an occupational disease and continue to pay him a pension. The Federal Court rejected an appeal by the insurance company.
The hospital employee from Geneva contracted Covid-19 in April 2020. He had cared for infected people and had to look after people who died from the disease. The nurse was insured with Baloise Insurance for accidents and occupational illnesses.
The insurance company withdrew its original recognition of an occupational disease and the pension benefit in 2024. The competent Geneva court ruled in favour of the nurse’s appeal. The Federal Court has now dismissed an appeal by the insurance company.
It referred to its previous case law on Long Covid in hospital employees and the question of an occupational disease. It also stated that the legal requirements for a new decision by the insurance company had not been met.
