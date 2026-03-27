SWISS and Edelweiss increase fuel surcharges

Lufthansa airlines Swiss and Edelweiss increase fuel surcharges Keystone-SDA

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and its sister airline Edelweiss are increasing their fuel surcharges owing to the sharp rise in aviation fuel prices following the outbreak of the war in Iran. This was decided by the Lufthansa Group for its airlines.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Lufthansa-Airlines Swiss und Edelweiss erhöhen Treibstoffzuschläge Original Read more: Lufthansa-Airlines Swiss und Edelweiss erhöhen Treibstoffzuschläge

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“Due to the current volatile situation in connection with the effects on the oil price, the ‘International Surcharge’ has been adjusted accordingly,” explained a SWISS spokesperson on Friday when asked by news agency AWP. The online portal Nau had previously reported on this.

“With the ‘International Surcharge’, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group – and thus also us as SWISS – compensate for part of the fees and costs that cannot be influenced. Fuel is one item in this surcharge,” the spokesperson continued.

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The price of aviation fuel has more than doubled in the past month: a barrel of aviation fuel (159 litres) costs an average of $214.70 (CHF170) in Europe this week, according to statistics from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). This means that paraffin prices have increased significantly more than oil. This has increased in price by “only” 50% in the past month.

In addition, aviation fuel is more expensive in Europe than in other regions of the world. In North America, a barrel of paraffin costs just $179. Prices of over $200 per barrel are only charged in Africa and Asia.

Surcharge varies depending on the route

Edelweiss said the surcharge varies depending on the route. “We are constantly monitoring the development of fuel prices and the market situation. Whether and in what form this will result in possible further adjustments depends on various factors and cannot be predicted at present,” said a spokesperson.

With regard to possible fuel shortages, SWISS explained that the supply of aviation fuel at the hub in Zurich is guaranteed. “We do not currently see any specific restrictions on flight operations at our destinations either. However, we are monitoring the situation very closely – especially in Asia,” said the spokesperson.

Should supply bottlenecks occur, SWISS is most likely to experience them there. The reason for this is that Asia is heavily dependent on products from the Persian Gulf and China, said the spokesperson.

SWISS has expanded its flight connections to Asia in recent days. It will double the number of flights between Zurich and Delhi by the end of May. The reason for this is the marked increase in demand because the flight hubs in the Gulf region are only operating at minimum capacity due to the war.

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“No adjustments to our flight programme are currently planned in view of the paraffin supply, not even on our connections to Southeast Asia,” the SWISS spokesperson continued. “The supply is currently guaranteed.” At the same time, the situation is dynamic and could change at short notice. “We are taking the necessary precautions within the Lufthansa Group to be able to react quickly and in a targeted manner if necessary.”

Price shock comes with a delay

So far, SWISS and Edelweiss have not yet felt the full impact of the fuel price shock. This is because the Lufthansa Group buys around 85% of its fuel six months in advance in order to protect itself against sudden fluctuations. The current price explosion will therefore be reflected in the fuel bill only after a few months.

Last year, SWISS paid around CHF1 billion ($1.25 billion) for fuel. This made the fuelling bill the airline’s largest single cost item, as Chief Financial Officer Dennis Weber told the news agency AWP three weeks ago.

Yet SWISS still benefited from the fall in fuel prices last year. This year is likely to be very different. If prices remain at their current level, this will impact the results by at least a three-digit million amount.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

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