Twenty Swiss pig herds culled due to lung disease
Pig herds at 20 Swiss farms are to be culled due to an outbreak of a contagious lung disease. In the canton of Lucerne alone, 11 farms are affected.
The measures are required to combat enzootic pneumonia effectively and prevent its spread. Pig herds on 20 farms located in the cantons of Bern, Lucerne, Solothurn, Schwyz, Thurgau and Vaud must be completely culled.
Around 1,500 breeding sows and their piglets are affected by the measure. The animals will be humanely euthanised, according to a statement. On 40 other fattening farms across 14 cantons, the movement of animals is restricted.
Last Wednesday, 60 holdings within a network of pig farms and breeding facilities were placed under quarantine.
The pathogen, which attacks the lungs of pigs, poses no danger to humans.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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