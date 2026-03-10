Swiss ‘Magic Pass’ breaks record with 321,400 sold
The “Magic Pass” multi‑resort season ski pass, which offers unlimited lift access across western Switzerland and select areas in France and Italy, boosted its turnover to CHF128 million ($165 million) in the 2025/26 season, selling 321,400 passes. This 63% increase marks a new record for the Swiss cooperative.
The Magic Pass cooperative, which is currently enjoying its ninth season, exceeded its growth target of 35%, it said in a press release on Tuesday.
The season pass continued to appeal to many people in canton Vaud: 70,655 customers, a rise of 19% compared to the previous year. It was closely followed by canton Bern, where Magic Pass grew by 186%, recording 69,881 subscribers. The service also increased significantly in cantons Lucerne and Obwalden.
The Magic Pass also increased in popularity in summer. In 2025, it recorded 961,201 admissions compared to 425,190 the previous year. Summer now accounts for 20% of all annual admissions.
Next season the Magic Pass will include a number of new resorts: Klewenalp Stockhütte (canton Nidwalden), Sattel Hochstuckli (canton Schwyz), Hohe Winde (canton Solothurn) and Valbirse (canton Bern). The Bernex area in France and Domobianca in Italy will also be available.
Magic Pass is also entering into a collaboration with Railaway and the Alliance Swisspass. From November 1, customers will be able to use the pass for five-day trips taking public transport from their home to the ski resort of their choice during the winter season.
The Magic Pass has been available since 2017; the pass for the 2026/27 season is now on sale.
